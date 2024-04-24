Yuvraj Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and more wish ‘GOAT’ Sachin Tendulkar on his 51st birthday

On the occasion of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s 51st birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh was among the first ones to wish the God of Cricket and said the batsman continues to inspire generations.
Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Riteish shared a selfie with Tendulkar, where the two are looking at the camera and smiling. “To the man who has inspired a generation and still continues to do so. Happy Birthday Dearest @sachin_rt - #SachinSachin all the way - GOAT,” Riteish wrote.
Apart from Riteish, comedian-actor Sunil Grover also wished Tendulkar with a sweet post that read, "Happy Birthday to the master @sachin_rt Sir! Wishing you health and happiness always. Keep inspiring."
Another than the entertainment industry, wishes also poured in for the GOAT of Indian cricket from the sports fraternity. One of India's finest all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh penned a sweet note for Sachin and called him "Paaji."
"From smashing bowlers on the field to smashing life goals, you're the reason I learned to aim higher in life (and sometimes on the field too) Here's wishing you loads of love, good health and happiness always," he penned.
Yuvraj also posted a throwback video where he can be seen praising Tendulkar for helping out youngsters in the field. "Sachin brings a lot of humbleness and humility towards himself and the game. Always helpful and always there for youngsters. Things were not going well for me. I always looked up to him and he always backed me and was there for me," the former cricketer shared.