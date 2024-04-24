Yuvraj Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and more wish ‘GOAT’ Sachin Tendulkar on his 51st birthday

On the occasion of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s 51st birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh was among the first ones to wish the God of Cricket and said the batsman continues to inspire generations.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Riteish shared a selfie with Tendulkar, where the two are looking at the camera and smiling. “To the man who has inspired a generation and still continues to do so. Happy Birthday Dearest @sachin_rt - #SachinSachin all the way - GOAT,” Riteish wrote.

Apart from Riteish, comedian-actor Sunil Grover also wished Tendulkar with a sweet post that read, "Happy Birthday to the master @sachin_rt Sir! Wishing you health and happiness always. Keep inspiring."