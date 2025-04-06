MS Dhoni retirement: Breaking down the rumours amid CSK's third consecutive loss in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni's retirement news has kept the Internet abuzz for more than a day and not just because the Chennai Super Kings star addressed his retirement plans in the recent Raj Shamani podcast.
Fans noted that for the April 5 match against Delhi Capitals Dhoni's parents Pan Singh and Devaki Devi were present at Chepauk to catch their first IPL game since Dhoni's association with CSK began in 2008. Moreover, Dhoni's wife Sakshi was seen mouthing the words 'last match' to the couple's daughter Ziva. This was enough for Dhoni's fans to draw conclusions.
Considered to be one of the finest finishers in white-ball cricket, Dhoni was unable to lead Chennai Super Kings to victory against Delhi Capitals in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
Dhoni finished the match with an 30 runs off 26 balls, as CSK fell short by 25 runs, ending their innings at 158/5 from 20 overs, with Vijay Sharkar remaining not out on 69.
Before the match, footage showed MS Dhoni's parents in the stadium, sparking speculation about his potential retirement. However, CSK coach Stephen Fleming later clarified that Dhoni is "still going strong." The 43-year-old's position in the Chennai team is being questioned after the wicketkeeper-batter failed to secure a win for CSK against Delhi.
Dhoni came to the crease when the score was 74/5, leaving Chennai needing 110 runs off 56 balls, with the required run rate just below 12. He finished with an unbeaten 30 runs off 26 balls, but CSK ultimately fell short by 25 runs. This loss marked CSK's third defeat of the season, with only one victory to their name.
“I am still playing the IPL and one year at a time. I am 43, by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44 in July. So I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it’s not me deciding; it’s my body, whether you can play or not,” Dhoni said on Raj Shamani’s podcast. It could not be ascertained when the podcast was recorded.
Dhoni faced criticism this season for his batting performances, which earned him just 76 runs in four innings during IPL 2025, with a top score of 30, achieved against Delhi Capitals. He's also been scrutinized for batting at No. 9—behind Ravichandran Ashwin—in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season.
Fleming opened up on why Dhoni was coming so low down the order. "It’s a time thing. MS judges it. His body is… his knees aren’t what they used to be. And he’s moving okay, but there’s still an attrition aspect to it. He can’t bat ten overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game’s in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he’s balancing that," he explained.