MS Dhoni retirement: Breaking down the rumours amid CSK's third consecutive loss in IPL 2025

“I am still playing the IPL and one year at a time. I am 43, by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44 in July. So I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it’s not me deciding; it’s my body, whether you can play or not,” Dhoni said on Raj Shamani’s podcast. It could not be ascertained when the podcast was recorded.

Dhoni faced criticism this season for his batting performances, which earned him just 76 runs in four innings during IPL 2025, with a top score of 30, achieved against Delhi Capitals. He's also been scrutinized for batting at No. 9—behind Ravichandran Ashwin—in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season.

Fleming opened up on why Dhoni was coming so low down the order. "It’s a time thing. MS judges it. His body is… his knees aren’t what they used to be. And he’s moving okay, but there’s still an attrition aspect to it. He can’t bat ten overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game’s in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he’s balancing that," he explained.