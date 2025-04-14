Virat Kohli asks Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat mid-Match

Following the 15th over, Virat Kohli and RCB opted for a strategic time-out to allow the batters to recover and catch their breath.

After the loss to RCB, Rajasthan Royals captain Samson acknowledged Kohli and Phil Salt for providing the visitors with a strong start during the powerplay. Kohli and Salt had put together a partnership of 92 runs for the opening wicket.

“We knew they would come hard at us and I think they won the game in the powerplay. Credit to RCB. The ball did come on better in the second innings. They were really good,” said Samson during the post-match presentation.

Kohli’s fans took to the Internet to offer theories about what may have led the cricketer to get his heart monitored by a teammate. One X user shared, “It was extreme heat and he fielded for 20 overs + batted for 18 overs and while taking those 2 runs his heartbeat increased but moments like this makes me wonder we expect so much from him after all he isn't a robot and he isn't immune to ageing.”

Another follower shared, “sure, it’s 40° in Jaipur, he’d just finished fielding, thn sprinted hard but still whtevr. ngl in tht split second, it wasn’t just his pulse, we all held our breath.”