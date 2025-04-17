BCCI fires Indian cricket team coaches Abhishek Nayar, T Dilip after disappointing Australia tour: Report

Although the team bounced back with white-ball series victories against England at home and went on to win the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, these successes reportedly weren’t enough to secure the positions of certain support staff members.

Nayar, along with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and bowling coach Morne Morkel, had joined the coaching setup after Gautam Gambhir took charge as head coach.

This isn’t the first instance of BCCI revising the lineup of Gambhir’s preferred support staff. Earlier in January, Sitanshu Kotak, who was working with the National Cricket Academy and India A team, was brought in as India’s batting coach. While Dilip had been part of the team under former coach Rahul Dravid, Nayar had joined just nine months ago after Gambhir’s appointment. The report also mentions that Ryan ten Doeschate will now double up as the fielding coach following Dilip’s departure.

The decision to let go of Abhishek Nayar has raised eyebrows, particularly because he was brought on board based on strong endorsements from the current players, and his contract is valid until August. Nayar had previously been instrumental in developing young talent during his time with Kolkata Knight Riders.

As for T Dilip, his position had only been extended for a year by the BCCI. Dilip gained considerable attention for introducing the ‘fielding medal ceremony’ after matches during multi-nation tournaments.