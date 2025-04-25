NFL draft 2025: Jaguars trade up to land 2-way star Travis Hunter

Hunter, a dual-threat player, has the potential to make game-changing plays on both offense and defense. This bold move by first-year general manager James Gladstone provides new head coach Liam Coen with the top prize of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter is an exceptionally rare talent, significantly enhancing both the Jaguars' offense and defense.

The athlete who hails from Colorado has an impressive collection of accolades, including being named an All-American in both of his seasons with the Buffaloes, winning the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Player of the Year award in 2024, the Biletnikoff Award for the best wide receiver, and the Bednarik Award for the top defender.

"The fact that it came to life as seamlessly as it did once the bell rang is something that was fulfilling,” Gladstone said, via transcript from the team. “Being able to sit here tonight with Travis Hunter as a Jacksonville Jaguar is a vision that Liam [Coen], myself, Tony [Boselli] and the rest of our coaching staff and scouting staff certainly have a collective vision for and are really interested in getting him here, getting him to the city, letting our fanbase begin to feel him and ultimately his teammates begin to get to work with him.”