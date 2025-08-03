Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami match with apparent hamstring injury

Lionel Messi exited Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on Saturday night after suffering an apparent hamstring injury in the opening minutes.

After the match that Inter Miami won in a penalty shootout, coach Javier Mascherano indicated that Messi would undergo testing on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

“He felt discomfort,” Mascherano said through an interpreter. “We will not be able to know until tomorrow how severe the injury is. There’s probably something there. He was not in pain, but he did feel a pull.”

Messi has dealt with numerous hamstring injuries throughout his career

Messi was injured around the eighth minute when he fell while being challenged by a pair of defenders near the penalty area. He fell to the ground and slammed his fist in frustration before walking toward midfield as play continued.

He walked slowly toward the Inter Miami bench before sitting down on the pitch. Trainers came out and worked on his right upper thigh area for a couple of minutes before he subbed out for Federico Redondo in the 11th and immediately walked to the locker room.