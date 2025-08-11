Indian Football Chief blames FIFA after India slumps to its lowest position in 9 years

Indian Football Team has several hurdles to overcome

The Indian Football team has had its challenging moments but it is fair to say that the national team has seen more successes in the recent years, with improved rankings over the last few years. The latest rankings therefore come as a shocker, after a relatively successful 2023 and increasing popularity of club football in India, thanks to the ISL. However, the AIFF President admitted that the Asian Cup losses against “very strong teams like Australia and Uzbekistan” have also affected the rankings.

Further, acknowledging the promising growth of Indian club football, Chaubey said: “Over the last decade, Indian football has seen remarkable progress, including the upliftment of stadium infrastructure, improvement in club professionalism and quality of play, enhanced logistical support for players with better pay scales, and world…”

However, the President believes that this growth has not percolated to national football, primarily due to investments being made towards club football instead of directing them to the national team.

Despite challenges, Kalyan Chaubey hopes for a better tomorrow and looks forward to promising results for India in the remaining matches of the Asian Cup and other upcoming tournaments. He also wishes to see more investment towards the growth of the national team and believes in “collective efforts” that can help India reach the pinnacle of success.

(Story by Udisha)