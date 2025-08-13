US baseball player Shohei Ohtani accused of blocking a $240 million luxury housing project

Shohei Ohtani, a baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball, and his agent are facing a lawsuit in Hawaii for derailing a US $240 million luxury housing project.

Kingsbarn Realty Capital, business partner of Shohei Ohtani and his agent, fires a Hawaiian developer and a real estate agent

Developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr. and real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto filed a complaint last Friday in Hawaii Circuit Court, claiming that the duo led their business partner to remove them from The Vista at Mauna Kea Resort development.

Shotei Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, supposedly demanded concessions from developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr. and real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto and then got their partner, Kingsbarn Realty Capital to fire them from the deal.

“Balelo and (Ohtani), who were brought into the venture solely for (Ohtani’s) promotional and branding value, exploited their celebrity leverage to destabilize and ultimately dismantle Plaintiffs’ role in the project — for no reason other than their own financial self-interest,” says the lawsuit.

"Kingsbarn openly admitted ... that Balelo had demanded the terminations and that they were being done solely to placate him," according to the suit.

"Plaintiffs stand to lose millions of dollars in compensation tied to projected homebuilding profit, construction management fees, and broker commissions."