US baseball player Shohei Ohtani accused of blocking a $240 million luxury housing project

Shohei Ohtani, a baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball, and his agent are facing a lawsuit in Hawaii for derailing a US $240 million luxury housing project.
Developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr. and real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto filed a complaint last Friday in Hawaii Circuit Court, claiming that the duo led their business partner to remove them from The Vista at Mauna Kea Resort development.
Shotei Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, supposedly demanded concessions from developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr. and real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto and then got their partner, Kingsbarn Realty Capital to fire them from the deal.
“Balelo and (Ohtani), who were brought into the venture solely for (Ohtani’s) promotional and branding value, exploited their celebrity leverage to destabilize and ultimately dismantle Plaintiffs’ role in the project — for no reason other than their own financial self-interest,” says the lawsuit.
"Kingsbarn openly admitted ... that Balelo had demanded the terminations and that they were being done solely to placate him," according to the suit.
"Plaintiffs stand to lose millions of dollars in compensation tied to projected homebuilding profit, construction management fees, and broker commissions."
“This case is about abuse of power,” the lawsuit adds.
“Defendants used threats and baseless legal claims to force a business partner to betray its contractual obligations and strip Plaintiffs of the very project they conceived and built.
“Defendants must be held accountable for their actions, not shielded by fame or behind-the-scenes agents acting with impunity. Plaintiffs bring this suit to expose Defendants’ misconduct and to ensure that the rules of contract, fair dealing, and accountability apply equally to all — celebrity or not.”
Kevin Hayes, a developer with four decades of experience, and Tomoko, are slated to serve as the listing agents for the homes, each averaging $17.3 million.
Shohei Ohtani, nicknamed "Shotime" was discovered early on as an elite two-way player and he was the first pick of the Fighters in the 2012 NPB draft.
