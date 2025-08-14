Dr Vece Paes, Olympic medallist, sports medicine pioneer and father to Leander Paes, passes away

Dr Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist and an expert in sports medicine, passed away on Thursday. He was 80, and reports suggest he succumbed to age-related medical issues. Vece Paes was also a father and mentor to tennis legend Leander Paes.

The late Dr Paes won a Bronze medal at the 1972 Olympics with the Indian Men's Hockey team, while Leander Paes won a Bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics in the Men's Singles.

Vece Paes earned widespread acclaim for his work in the sports medicine. He worked as a physiotherapist for several top sports organisations in the country, including the Indian cricket team, the Indian Davis Cup team, and others. Dr Paes also worked with the Asian Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), where he took charge of anti-doping education programmes.