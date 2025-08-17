Chelsea held 0-0 by Palace as Forest opens with a win in the Premier League

Chelsea was held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday in the team’s first competitive match as the club world champion.

A month after stunning Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, Chelsea toiled in its league opener at Stamford Bridge after a short preseason because of its exertions in the United States.

Chelsea's goaless Draw Against Crystal Palace in Premier League

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, hit the ground running with a 3-1 win over Brentford, with striker Chris Wood — the team’s top scorer last season with 20 goals — netting twice in the first half either side of a goal on debut by Dan Ndoye.

Later, Manchester United hosts Arsenal in the marquee match of the opening round, which has already seen wins for likely title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City.

Eze’s farewell?

Eberechi Eze has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham so the England midfielder might have been making his final appearance for Palace.

He almost marked it with a goal

In the 13th minute, Eze smashed a direct free kick past Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from the edge of the area but the goal was ruled out after a video review spotted an infringement by Palace captain Marc Guehi as he attempted to push aside Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo in the defensive wall.