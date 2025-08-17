English Premier League season 2025/26 has kicked off: How to stream in India and other key highlights

The English Premier League set the ball rolling for the 2025/26 season at 12:30 am, August 16 (IST). The defending champs Liverpool hosted Bournemouth at home in Anfield for the opening fixture of the 34th edition of the Premier League as the Reds defeated Bournemouth in a thrilling 4-2 match.

The Premier League will be available to stream on JioHotstar and will be telecast on the Star Sports Network for fans in India to enjoy the drama of Europe’s top-flight league.

With Matchday 1 of 38 still underway, after 6 matches in the opening weekend, Manchester City are leading so far with a massive 0-4 away win against Wolves on Saturday.

The English Premier League kicked off on August 16

The thrilling season of football is upon us as the EPL 2025/26 kicked off on August 16. With 38 Matchdays, a total of 380 games will be played through the year-long season as 20 teams wrestle each other for the coveted trophy. The season will draw to a close after the final set of matches on May 24, 2026.

Teams that finish in the top 4 of the table will directly qualify for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League group stage, while the bottom 3 teams will face relegation. The team in the No. 5 spot will qualify for the Europa League group stage.

The three teams that have been freshly promoted to the season include Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland.