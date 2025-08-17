MS Dhoni’s decision almost made Virender Sehwag quit ODI career, Sachin Tendulkar brought him back

Virender Sehwag, nicknamed ‘Viru’ is one of the greatest cricketers in India’s history, playing a crucial role in several India wins over the tenure of his character. During a recent podcast appearance, Sehwag opened up about a time when he wanted to retire from ODI following certain decisions the then captain MS Dhoni had been making on field. However, none other than Sachin Tendulkar persuaded him to stay back.

Virender Sehwag almost quit ODI cricket

During India’s tri-nation series in Sri Lanka and Australia in 2007-08, after the first three matches, MS Dhoni dropped Virender Sehwag from the starting XI. Reflecting on how he felt during the difficult time, Sehwag said, “In the 2007-08 series against Australia, I played the first three matches and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn't picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can't be a part of the playing XI, then there is no point in playing ODI cricket.”

While Sehwag was on the verge of making the decision final, he went to Sachin Tendulkar for guidance, you suggested him otherwise. Asking him to take some time, Tendulkar suggested, “No. I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. You are going through a trough, but it will pass. Don't make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call.”