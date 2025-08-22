Olympic champion skier Eileen Gu injured in a training accident in New Zealand

American-born Chinese skier and Olympic freestyle gold medalist Eileen Gu has suffered an injury while training in New Zealand, the latest in several setbacks for the 2022 Beijing Games champion.

The 21-year-old Gu was training at the Cardrona Skifield on New Zealand’s South Island when the injury occurred on Aug. 15. Gu was flown the following day to the main South Island city of Christchurch for medical imaging.

“Unfortunately, a very terrible accident occurred yesterday due to a man-made accident,” Gu posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo on which she has 6.7 million followers.

“Early this morning we flew to Christchurch for a medical imaging examination. I hope I can return to the snow soon, but I’m still waiting for the final confirmation of the expert team.“

No further details of Gu’s injury or condition were available. Gu, who has not provided an update since her post on Aug. 16, had only recently returned from a shoulder injury which caused her to miss the Asian Winter Games