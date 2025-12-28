“It’s like playing against God”: Dommaraju Gukesh on facing Viswanathan Anand in Global Chess League

Indian chess world champion Dommaraju Gukesh revealed a rare glimpse of the mental battle when he had to face his long-time idol Viswanathan Anand during the Global Chess League (GCL) 2025 in Mumbai. In his words, it was "like playing against God." When sharing his experience with the official broadcast, Gukesh mentioned that confronting Anand meant fighting against his huge and profound respect that turned out to be so overwhelming that he could hardly dare to apply full force, even if it was a competition.

Dommaraju Gukesh on meeting Anand and the subsequent alteration of GCL standings

Afterwards, Dommaraju Gukesh explained that it was mainly due to Anand's speed, experience, and ability to throwaway even the most complicated positions that he found the encounter the most exhausting one. The Indian talent admitted that the act of finding within himself the "killer instinct" against the person he had followed as a model all his life was a tough nut for his mind. Anand, who has won the chess world championship 5 times and has been the pivot of Indian chess, as well as a great source of motivation for the current chess generation, including Gukesh, is now the latter's opponent.