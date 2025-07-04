Lewis Hamilton warns against rushing an ‘F1' movie sequel after box-office success

Lewis Hamilton says he just wants to enjoy the “F1” movie’s success as he warned Thursday that rushing a sequel would be “the worst thing we probably could do.”

The seven-time Formula 1 champion was an executive producer on the film, which stars Brad Pitt as a hard-bitten racer making a late-career comeback.

It became Apple’s biggest box-office hit yet when it debuted with $55.6 million in North American theaters and $144 million globally over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Why Lewis Hamilton isn't thinking about an F1 sequel at the moment

“We literally just finished it, so I think the last thing we want right now is a sequel,” Hamilton said Thursday ahead of the British Grand Prix.

“It’s been four years in the making. It was a lot of work, particularly for (director Joseph Kosinski). It’s time away from your family, it’s time away from your kids, and also you need this to just simmer for a while, you know. Like, let’s enjoy it.