Wimbledon: Naomi Osaka loses to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the 3rd round

Naomi Osaka might be more comfortable on grass courts these days but she will once again leave Wimbledon in the third round after a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Friday.

Osaka said afterward that she was upset by the result because she “actually thought I could play well, like, in general” and “make a deep run here.”

Naomi Osaka is out of the Wimbledon race

“I wanted to do better than I did before,” she said. “Also, I felt like I was trying so hard.”

Asked what positives she can take away from the grass-court portion of the season, Osaka replied: “I’m just going to be a negative human being today. I’m so sorry. I have nothing positive to say about myself, which is something I’m working on.”

She is a former No. 1 now ranked 50th and a four-time Grand Slam champion, all on hard courts — she won the U.S. Open and Australian Open twice apiece.