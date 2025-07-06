Lando Norris wins thrilling British Grand Prix in the rain to cut Oscar Piastri’s F1 lead

Lando Norris survived an incident-packed race in the rain to win Formula 1’s British Grand Prix on Sunday and cut the gap to his teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri.

Norris won his home race for the first time after Piastri had to serve a 10-second penalty for sharp braking behind the safety car while in the lead.

“This is a dream, winning at home. It’s beautiful,” Norris told the team over the radio. “Thanks for the memory. I’ll remember this more than anything.”

He climbed out of the car and celebrated with both arms raised to take in the moment, before hugs with his team and his mother. On the podium, Norris closed his eyes with a smile as the British anthem played.

British Grand Prix: Lando Norris wins at Silverstone for first time

Piastri was unhappy with his penalty, signaling he believed it was a legal move. “I’m not going to say too much to make myself in trouble,” he added.

Piastri had been leading the pack before a restart from safety car conditions and slowed to back up the cars behind, but did it sharply enough that Max Verstappen behind had to swerve to avoid him.

Once it became clear Piastri would have to serve the penalty at his next pit stop, Norris made sure the Australian couldn’t build a lead to cancel it out. Norris just needed to stay with his teammate and hovered two seconds behind, waiting to inherit the lead.