Little green man becomes little green woman with soccer ball for Euro 2025 in Switzerland

Law-abiding pedestrians wait for the green woman kicking a soccer ball before they cross the road during the Women’s European Championship.
Authorities in the Swiss city of Basel have installed 12 of the altered pedestrian crossing lights at locations frequented by soccer fans while the country hosts the nearly month-long tournament.
Some are located near the soccer stadium, others near the train station.
“They will stay until the end of the Women’s Euro — maybe even a few days longer,” says Nicole Ryf-Stocker, spokeswoman for Basel’s transport department.
Ryf-Stocker said the idea and design was provided by the St. Gallen civil engineering department, while the lights were manufactured by the same company that manufactures Basel’s traffic lights.
“We thought the idea was fantastic and were allowed to use it,” she said. Basel will host the final on July 27 among other games. Switzerland was chosen to host the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 after winning a competitive bid process. The Swiss Football Association beat out proposals from France, Poland, and a joint Nordic bid including Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. UEFA’s Executive Committee voted in favor of Switzerland in April 2023, citing the country’s readiness and clear vision for the tournament.
One of the key reasons Switzerland was selected is its excellent infrastructure. The country proposed using eight stadiums across cities like Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva, and Lucerne, all of which are well-connected by public transport. This central European location makes travel easier for teams and fans, ensuring a smooth tournament experience.
Switzerland also emphasized a strong legacy plan in its bid. The goal is to use the tournament as a catalyst to grow women’s football domestically—by boosting participation, developing youth talent, and professionalizing the women’s league.