Who is Morgan Riddle? The fashion influencer at Wimbledon who attends boyfriend Taylor Fritz’s matches

Morgan Riddle’s effect on Wimbledon semifinalist Taylor Fritz’s rise in the rankings has been significant. He says so himself.

Riddle has been at the All England Club this year and others in her role as a fashion influencer, telling her hundreds of thousands of social media followers how tennis has become “the chicest sport in the world.”

She was seated at Centre Court on Friday for her boyfriend Fritz’s match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Riddle frequently is at tournaments to cheer for him. They were featured in the Netflix tennis documentary “ Break Point.”

Morgan Riddle went from Minnesota to New York and multiple internships. Riddle, 27, is a Minnesota native who attended Wagner College in New York City.

Taylor Fritz credits Morgan Riddle’s influence

“By the end of my junior year, I had completed seven internships,” she said in a Wagner College video about the Class of 2019 member.

Riddle explained that the internships included gigs at a magazine, a newspaper, a government office, a coffee company startup and a real estate company, with tasks including social media.

Riddle and Fritz met about five years ago.