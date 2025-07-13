Call this episode of Iga Swiatek’s marvelous tennis career “The One Where Iga Swiatek Got A Hug from Courteney Cox After Winning Wimbledon.”
Swiatek is a huge fan of the TV sitcom “Friends,” and actress Courteney Cox — who played Monica Geller on the show — was at Centre Court on Saturday when the Polish star’s 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova earned her a championship at the All England Club and sixth Grand Slam title overall.
When the match ended, Swiatek went into the stands for celebratory embraces, including one from Cox.
Shortly before the start of last year’s French Open, Swiatek hit some tennis balls for fun with the actress.
Then, after Swiatek won that tournament for the fourth time, she wore custom-made white sneakers that her shoe sponsor stenciled with the words, “ The One Where She Wins Her Fifth Grand Slam ” in all capital letters, a nod to the way the names of “Friends” were titled.
Iga Swiatek landed a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova on Saturday in the Wimbledon first women’s final in 114 years in which one player failed to claim a single game.
“It seems,” said Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland who is now 6-0 in major title matches, “super surreal.”
That’s also a good way to describe the way things unfolded at a sunny, breezy Centre Court against the 13th-seeded Anisimova, a 23-year-old American in her first Slam final.
“I was a bit frozen there, with my nerves. Maybe the last two weeks I got a bit tired or something,” said Anisimova, who skipped practice on Friday because of fatigue and felt pain in her right shoulder while warming up before the match.
“It was a bit tough to digest, obviously, especially during and right after,” Anisimova said. “I was a little bit in shock.”
With Kate, the Princess of Wales, sitting in the Royal Box and on hand to present the trophies, the whole thing took just 57 minutes. The previous 6-0, 6-0 Wimbledon women’s final was all the way back in 1911.
