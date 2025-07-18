Snoop Dogg joins ownership group of Welsh soccer club Swansea

Snoop Dogg has become a “co-owner and investor” of Welsh soccer club Swansea.

The former Premier League club, which plays in the English second division, didn’t disclose financial details in Thursday’s announcement, which shines a spotlight on yet another unheralded team from Wales after Wrexham’s well-documented journey.

“My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” the American rapper and entertainment icon said in the announcement.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me,” he added. “This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.”

Snoop Dogg, who has more than 88 million Instagram followers, helped launch the team’s 2025-26 home shirt last weekend.

The club said in a statement: “Swansea City is delighted to announce global rap superstar and multi-platinum selling artist Snoop Dogg has become the club’s latest high-profile co-owner and investor.

Luka Modric, who recently signed with AC Milan from Real Madrid, joined Swansea’s ownership group in April.