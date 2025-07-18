Snoop Dogg joins ownership group of Welsh soccer club Swansea
Snoop Dogg has become a “co-owner and investor” of Welsh soccer club Swansea.
The former Premier League club, which plays in the English second division, didn’t disclose financial details in Thursday’s announcement, which shines a spotlight on yet another unheralded team from Wales after Wrexham’s well-documented journey.
“My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” the American rapper and entertainment icon said in the announcement.
“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me,” he added. “This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.”
Snoop Dogg, who has more than 88 million Instagram followers, helped launch the team’s 2025-26 home shirt last weekend.
The club said in a statement: “Swansea City is delighted to announce global rap superstar and multi-platinum selling artist Snoop Dogg has become the club’s latest high-profile co-owner and investor.
Luka Modric, who recently signed with AC Milan from Real Madrid, joined Swansea’s ownership group in April.
“The 53-year-old, who caused a social media sensation when he helped launch our 2025-26 home shirt on Saturday, comes on board a few months after Croatian football great Luka Modric became part of Swansea City.
“Snoop is renowned as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time, and has sold 35 million albums worldwide across a performing and recording career spanning more than 30 years … His global profile and love of football can play an important part in helping us spread the Swansea City name as far and wide as possible in order to boost our commercial performance to further support our aspirations as a club.”
