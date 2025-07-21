Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper all withdraw from Toronto tournament with injuries

Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam title winner Novak Djokovic and No. 5-ranked Jack Draper all withdrew Sunday from the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto that starts in a week, citing injuries.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner blamed his right elbow, which he hurt in a fall in the fourth round at the All England Club on the way to his first title there and fourth major trophy. He won his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto in 2023.

“Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover,” Sinner said.