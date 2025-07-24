Venus Williams says she is engaged to Andrea Preti after her first singles win in 16 months

Venus Williams’ winning return to the professional tennis tour also came with a surprise announcement: She is engaged.
After becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, Williams gave thanks to her fiance, who was in the stands at the DC Open. He is Andrea Preti, who is a Danish-born Italian model and actor, according to the website IMDB.
The 45-year-old Williams hadn’t played in a tournament in 16 months until entering the event in Washington. She won a doubles match on Monday and a singles match on Tuesday, before losing in doubles on Wednesday.
Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is scheduled to face Magdalena Frech in the second round on Thursday night.
She stated, “My fiancé is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing… There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying, and then you repeat it the next day.”
The 45-year-old further added, “So he encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play."
Venus and Andrea’s were first linked together in July 2024 during a boat ride off Italy’s Nerano coast. Soon after fans noticed a diamond ring in on her finger when she was in Rome by early 2025.