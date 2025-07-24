Venus Williams says she is engaged to Andrea Preti after her first singles win in 16 months

She stated, “My fiancé is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing… There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying, and then you repeat it the next day.”

The 45-year-old further added, “So he encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play."

Venus and Andrea’s were first linked together in July 2024 during a boat ride off Italy’s Nerano coast. Soon after fans noticed a diamond ring in on her finger when she was in Rome by early 2025.