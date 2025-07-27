American team at world swimming battles case of ‘acute gastroenteritis’ that damages performance

The United States team at the swimming world championships in Singapore is battling a case of “acute gastroenteritis” that compromised performances on Sunday, the opening day of eight days of competition in the pool.

Nikki Warner, the spokeswoman for USA Swimming, confirmed the outbreak to The Associated Press and said it had its roots at a training camp the American team held in Phuket, Thailand, before arriving in Singapore.

She said all American swimmers had traveled to Singapore. She declined to say how many had been affected with the infectious diarrhea.

At least three clearly have been impacted: Torri Huske, Luca Mijatovic and Claire Weinstein.