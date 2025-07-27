Shubman Gill hits century but Ben Stokes fires England’s attack with early wicket against India

With India resuming on 174-2 and trailing by 137 after frustrating the hosts on day 4, England was crying out for Ben Stokes.

And the self-titled bionic man didn’t take long to deliver.

After fitness concerns ruled him out of bowling on day 4, England’s captain was back with the ball and quickly claimed his 17th wicket of the series when Rahul went leg before wicket.

The hosts still have their work cut out to secure a series clinching win in Manchester after the heroics of Gill and Rahul. Stokes is likely to be crucial if England is to avoid the match ending in a draw.

He was badly missed from England’s attack on Saturday as Gill and Rahul batted with defiance and India recovered from 0-2 at the start of its second innings.

Stokes, who had retired hurt with cramp on day 3 and then returned to reach 141, had decided not to bowl at all on day 4. In his absence, England looked short of ideas as India held firm through the last two sessions.

Hardly surprising given the 34-year-old Stokes is the lead wicket-taker in the series and took five in India’s first innings.

His brilliant performance came after he underwent surgery in January following a second hamstring injury in five months and dubbed himself the bionic man.

He frequently held the back of his leg after each ball on Sunday but his involvement gave England a much-needed lift with Rahul going 10 runs short of his century with India on 188-3.

With the partnership broken before lunch, Gill followed to give England momentum as it looks to close out the series, which it leads 2-1.