Novak Djokovic swears by these two detoxifying drinks in the morning

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion widely regarded as the most accomplished tennis player in history swears by a plant-based diet. With two more major titles than Rafael Nadal and four more than Roger Federer, Djokovic continues to compete at the highest level.
The seven-time Wimbledon winner avoids gluten, refined sugar, and favour whole foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts. He credits a major shift in his diet in 2011, when he embraced this cleaner eating approach, with dramatically improving his game, helping him secure three Grand Slam titles that year.
And in a recent TikTok video with American sports journalist Graham Bensinger, Djokovic shared an unexpected twist in his daily routine.
"When I rise from bed, I start with warm water and lemon so I can help my body to detoxify and then I would have celery juice on an empty stomach," he said.
It's not surprising that the tennis star swears by these drinks. Hot lemon water is often hailed as a simple yet effective natural detoxifier. Lemons are rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps neutralize free radicals and support liver function, the body's primary detox organ. The citric acid in lemons also stimulates digestive enzymes and bile production, which helps flush out toxins more efficiently.
Celery water has gained popularity as a natural detox drink, praised for its hydrating and cleansing properties. Rich in antioxidants, electrolytes, and anti-inflammatory compounds, celery water supports the body’s natural detoxification processes, particularly liver and kidney function.
Celery is high in compounds like apigenin and luteolin, which have been shown to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. These properties help protect the liver, the primary organ responsible for filtering toxins, and enhance its efficiency.