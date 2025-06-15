Novak Djokovic swears by these two detoxifying drinks in the morning

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion widely regarded as the most accomplished tennis player in history swears by a plant-based diet. With two more major titles than Rafael Nadal and four more than Roger Federer, Djokovic continues to compete at the highest level.

What is Novak Djokovic's morning routine?

The seven-time Wimbledon winner avoids gluten, refined sugar, and favour whole foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts. He credits a major shift in his diet in 2011, when he embraced this cleaner eating approach, with dramatically improving his game, helping him secure three Grand Slam titles that year.

And in a recent TikTok video with American sports journalist Graham Bensinger, Djokovic shared an unexpected twist in his daily routine.