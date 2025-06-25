NBA hits 5 billion social views during Finals; Game 7 win draws top finals audience in 6 years

The NBA generated more than 5 billion views across social media platforms during this season’s NBA Finals, up 215% from last season’s title series.

That figure, released Tuesday, follows a 10% leap in overall viewership for ESPN and ABC during the 34 games they carried in this year’s playoffs as opposed to their numbers from a year ago.

NBA Game 7 peaked with nearly 20 million viewers

Also, Oklahoma City’s 103-91 victory over Indiana in Game 7 was the most-watched NBA Finals game in six years.

Sunday night’s game averaged 16.53 million on ABC and ESPN+ according to preliminary ratings data from Nielsen. The audience peaked at 19.28 million during the second half (9:45-10 p.m. EDT).