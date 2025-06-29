Cristiano Ronaldo prioritising a record 6th World Cup over the Club World Cup

Resting up to play in a record sixth World Cup was more important to Cristiano Ronaldo than switching teams to play in the Club World Cup.

“I had some offers to play (Club) World Cup but I think it didn’t make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup, at the end of the season,” Ronaldo said in an Instagram video posted by his Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr, after signing a two-year extension. “So I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team.”

The 40-year-old Ronaldo helped Portugal to the Nations League trophy with a penalty shootout win over Spain three weeks ago as speculation swirled that he would transfer to another club to play in the Club World Cup currently being contested in the United States.