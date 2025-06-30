Carson Branstine shines in Wimbledon debut despite loss to top seed Aryna Sabalenka

Carson Branstine has emerged as the one to watch out for during this Wimbledon season. The 24-year-old Canadian athlete made her Wimbledon debut on June 30, going head-to-head with world number one and tournament top seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Although Branstine lost 6-1, 7-5 in straight sets, her gritty effort—especially during the closely fought second set—won over the crowd on Court One, who gave her a warm reception.
Currently ranked 197th in the world, Branstine has carved out an unconventional and inspiring path to the All England Club. A standout at Texas A&M University, she played a vital role in leading her team to a national title in 2024.
But her life outside the court is equally remarkable. Instead of relying on sponsorships or family support, Branstine has financed her pro career through modelling. Carson is signed with two agencies and describes modeling as a “cool little side hustle” that helps her manage the high costs of playing on the WTA tour.
Branstine studied Society, Ethics, and Law, along with minors in Philosophy and Sports Management. She also gained hands-on legal experience by working alongside a family law attorney and has shared her intention to attend law school down the line. With her combination of intelligence, athletic talent, and style, Branstine represents a new generation of multi-dimensional athletes.
“I didn’t want to ask my parents for anything — I wanted everything to come from me and from my tennis,” she explained to a small group of reporters, including journalists from Clay and Wimbledon’s official website. She added that both tennis and modeling share a challenging commonality: “You are an object a lot, and people sometimes forget you’re a person too.”
Despite injuries along the way, Branstine still made a significant impact during her college years, helping Texas A&M secure a championship in 2024. Off the court, she reflected on her legal experience: “I did family law shadowing a lawyer, which was very emotional,” she said. She also shared her passion for fashion and photography: “I love being in front of the camera during a shoot. It’s fun, I love fashion. It’s been one of the reasons I’ve been able to pay some of my trips.”