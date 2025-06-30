Carson Branstine shines in Wimbledon debut despite loss to top seed Aryna Sabalenka

Carson Branstine has emerged as the one to watch out for during this Wimbledon season. The 24-year-old Canadian athlete made her Wimbledon debut on June 30, going head-to-head with world number one and tournament top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Although Branstine lost 6-1, 7-5 in straight sets, her gritty effort—especially during the closely fought second set—won over the crowd on Court One, who gave her a warm reception.

Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Carson Branstine

Currently ranked 197th in the world, Branstine has carved out an unconventional and inspiring path to the All England Club. A standout at Texas A&M University, she played a vital role in leading her team to a national title in 2024.

But her life outside the court is equally remarkable. Instead of relying on sponsorships or family support, Branstine has financed her pro career through modelling. Carson is signed with two agencies and describes modeling as a “cool little side hustle” that helps her manage the high costs of playing on the WTA tour.