Wimbledon is hit by record-breaking Day 1 temperatures as the tournament gets started

Wimbledon players and spectators were hit by record-breaking Day 1 heat as the temperature rose to 91 degrees Fahrenheit — 33 Celsius — at the oldest Grand Slam tournament on Monday.

“For sure, you feel like the sun is getting closer and closer every minute that passes by,” said Adrian Mannarino, a 37-year-old Frenchman who frequently sprayed his shaved head with sunscreen at changeovers during his first-round victory. “I was struggling a little more than usual.”

Wimbledon 2025 may be the hottest Wimbledon in history

The 2001 fortnight had the previous hottest opening day at the All England Club, reaching 85 degrees F (29.3 degrees C).

“I feel like everyone is kind of struggling with the heat right now,” Germany’s Eva Lys said after winning her match Monday.

Some sweat-soaked athletes sought help from ice-filled towels wrapped around their necks while they sat on sideline chairs.