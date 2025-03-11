Aaron Rodgers net worth: A closer look at his salary amid his Steelers deal

Aaron Rodgers, the iconic former Packers quarterback, is set to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, following his release from the New York Jets. Despite questions about his performance decline in 2024, Aaron Rodgers will likely be receiving a staggering amount of money for joining the Steelers considering his stature. Throughout his illustrious two-decade career, Rodgers has earned substantial income both on and off the field. The 41-year-old is estimated to have made around $80 million in total between 2023 and 2024. But what is Aaron Rodgers’ net worth and how much could he be earning with the new deal?
Aaron Rodgers has a net worth of approximately $200 million. In addition to his football earnings, Rodgers brings in significant revenue through lucrative endorsement deals and partnerships with prominent brands. The four-time MVP award winner, recently became the fifth quarterback to throw 500 touchdown passes. He served as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers for 15 seasons before being traded to the New York Jets in 2023. Throughout his 20-year NFL career, Rodgers has reportedly made around $380 million in earnings.
Under his current contract with the Jets, he receives an average annual salary of $37.5 million. The 41-year-old quarterback agreed to a three-year deal with the team in 2023, totaling $112.5 million, which includes $75 million in guaranteed money. It’s not yet confirmed how much he can charge for his Steelers deal. One speculation from a source involved in the talks suggests a contract of two years for $90 million, with $40 million guaranteed upon signing.
Rodgers also makes millions of dollars off the field through endorsement deals and business ventures. Rodgers' endorsement deals over the years have come from brands such as State Farm, Pizza Hut, Adidas and TaylorMade golf. Rodgers earned an estimated $3 million a year from his deal with State Farm between 2011 and 2022, one of the most valuable deals for any NFL player, according to Sportico.
Rodgers earns about $9 million annually from brand deals, and also owns a portion of the Milwaukee Bucks, reportedly making him the only active NFL player to have an ownership stake in an NBA team.
Aaron Rodgers also co-founded RX3, an investment firm backed by other celebrities including Kevin Hart and Vanessa Hudgens. RX3 raised $150 million in a funding round in 2023. Rodgers' real-estate portfolio includes a $9.5 million home in Montclair, N.J.. He also owns a home in Malibu, California which was recently valued at $28 million, in an area that has been damaged by fires.