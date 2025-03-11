Aaron Rodgers net worth: A closer look at his salary amid his Steelers deal

Under his current contract with the Jets, he receives an average annual salary of $37.5 million. The 41-year-old quarterback agreed to a three-year deal with the team in 2023, totaling $112.5 million, which includes $75 million in guaranteed money. It’s not yet confirmed how much he can charge for his Steelers deal. One speculation from a source involved in the talks suggests a contract of two years for $90 million, with $40 million guaranteed upon signing.

Rodgers also makes millions of dollars off the field through endorsement deals and business ventures. Rodgers' endorsement deals over the years have come from brands such as State Farm, Pizza Hut, Adidas and TaylorMade golf. Rodgers earned an estimated $3 million a year from his deal with State Farm between 2011 and 2022, one of the most valuable deals for any NFL player, according to Sportico.

Rodgers earns about $9 million annually from brand deals, and also owns a portion of the Milwaukee Bucks, reportedly making him the only active NFL player to have an ownership stake in an NBA team.

Aaron Rodgers also co-founded RX3, an investment firm backed by other celebrities including Kevin Hart and Vanessa Hudgens. RX3 raised $150 million in a funding round in 2023. Rodgers' real-estate portfolio includes a $9.5 million home in Montclair, N.J.. He also owns a home in Malibu, California which was recently valued at $28 million, in an area that has been damaged by fires.