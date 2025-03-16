A look at Teyana Taylor’s net worth post her divorce from NBA star Imam Shumpert

Details on the former couple’s split hit the press, forcing Taylor to confirm their separation in an Instagram post where she shared how amicable things remain between them.

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”

Teyana Taylor reportedly earns around $94,000 each month, resulting in over $1 million a year. Her income comes from various streams, including music royalties, acting roles, reality TV appearances, and her business ventures. While album sales and touring were significant contributors to her earnings at her peak, her more recent success has been driven by directing projects and lucrative brand partnerships.