A look at Teyana Taylor’s net worth post her divorce from NBA star Imam Shumpert

Teyana Taylor is set to receive several homes, luxury vehicles, and a seven-figure sum as part of her multimillion-dollar divorce settlement with NBA star Iman Shumpert. After eight years of marriage, Teyana and Imam have finalized their divorce and determined the division of assets. Teyana Taylor's settlement includes four upscale properties valued at over $10 million, a single seven-figure payout, and an array of high-end cars, including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus.
Teyana Taylor’s net worth is $5 million. Post her divorce with NBA athlete Imam Shupert, Teyana will retain full ownership of her businesses and receive $8,000 a month in child support from Shumpert for their two daughters, Junie and Rue. The NBA champion who plays forthe Brooklyn Nets will also cover their private school tuition, ensuring their financial stability.
Teyana Taylor reportedly earns around $94,000 each month, resulting in over $1 million a year. Her income comes from various streams, including music royalties, acting roles, reality TV appearances, and her business ventures. While album sales and touring were significant contributors to her earnings at her peak, her more recent success has been driven by directing projects and lucrative brand partnerships.
In court documents, her ex-husband Iman Shumpert noted that her income is nearly twice as much as his, further demonstrating her financial independence. Teyana has also made smart real estate investments, purchasing a $3 million home in Studio City in 2018 and selling it for $4 million in 2022. As a video director under the pseudonym “Spike Tee,” Teyana has established herself as a highly sought-after creative professional.
Teya confirmed her separation in an Instagram post where she shared how amicable things remain between them. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children,” she wrote.