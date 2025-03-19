Report: Yuzvendra Chahal agrees to pay ex-wife Dhanashree Verma alimony; find more details

The Bombay High Court has permitted Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma to forgo the usual six-month cooling-off period following a divorce. In accordance with Section 13B(2), a family court is required to wait for a cooling-off period of six months before considering a mutual petition for divorce. This period is intended to allow couples to assess the possibility of reconciliation. However, in the case of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanshree Verma, who have been living apart for over two years, the Bombay High Court determined that the cooling-off period was not pertinent.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanshree Verma filed their plea under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, seeking a divorce by mutual consent. Complicating matters, on February 20, the court declined to waive the six-month waiting period, pointing to partial compliance regarding a consent term involving Chahal and Dhanashree.
As part of that consent term, Chahal was obligated to pay his estranged wife a permanent alimony of Rs 4 crore 75 lakhs; however, he has only remitted Rs 2 crore 37 lakhs and 55 thousand to date. The court interpreted this non-payment as an instance of non-compliance, leading to the rejection of the cooling-off plea.
The family court made its decision after reviewing a report from a family counsellor, which underscored the non-compliance issue. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court acknowledged that the couple had been separated for more than two and a half years. This fact supported the enforcement of the consent terms concerning the payment of the remaining amount.
As per reports, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have been living apart for 18 months. During the divorce hearing, the judge directed the couple to attend a 45-minute counselling session, following which both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree mutually consented to divorce. It’s unclear how the couple divided their assets, but netizens have shown curiosity over Dhanashree’s net worth, which is likely to change post-divorce.