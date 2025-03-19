Sleep at 10, improve diet: Prithvi Shaw receives advice to improve form

He suggested that Shaw might benefit from some changes, stating, "Maybe, he can change something about his work ethic, maybe sleep at 10 PM instead of 11 PM, maybe improve his diet." He emphasized the importance of these adjustments, saying, "If he can accept and change some of these things, it would be the best thing for Indian cricket."

However, Shashank acknowledged that Shaw likely has experienced individuals guiding him, remarking, "Maybe he already is (making the changes). He does not need me to advise him. He probably already has 10 better people giving him advice."

Notably, Shaw recently captained the 'Route Mobile' team in the DY Patil T20 2025 tournament. Despite setting a base price of Rs 75 lakh for the IPL 2025 mega auction, he went without a bid from any of the 10 franchises.

In contrast, Shashank Singh has been thriving, enjoying a breakout season with PBKS in IPL 2025, where he scored 354 runs at a strike rate nearing 165. His impressive performance led to him being the first retention for PBKS at Rs 5.5 crore ahead of the mega auction.

Shashank's rise also resulted in him becoming the ninth-most searched athlete on Google in 2024, with Hardik Pandya being the only other Indian to make it into the Top 10. He will play under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2025 for PBKS, as the franchise aims to secure its first-ever title