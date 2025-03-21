LeBron James can't stop laughing at Kevin Hart's football story

To back up his amusing claims, Hart insisted he had video evidence and proceeded to elaborate on his actual connection to the sport. He admitted that he had a brief stint in high school football, but it was nothing noteworthy. While his brother enjoyed a successful run as a 5'4" quarterback at University City, Hart did not share that same athletic talent. Nevertheless, due to his brother’s reputation, he was able to join the team and was given the roles of punt/kickoff returner and slot back.

“I played running back, everybody knows this, from my church, we had a church Zion Baptist Church, amazing football team we had too. A lot of different ages, I played running back for them for I think through my whole Usher tenure,” he said.

Hart animatedly recalled how, during his first and only game, panic took over, leading him to abandon the ball as he ran away, leaving it floating in the air while the opposing team charged at him. Unsurprisingly, that incident marked the end of Kevin Hart's football career. Despite this, his passion for the sport continued, especially regarding the Philadelphia Eagles, a team he eagerly supports and promotes on social media.