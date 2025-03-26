Liam Lawson reportedly being replaced by Red Bull; Yuki Tsunoda may replace him

Red Bull has reportedly decided to let go of driver Liam Lawson ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. The 23-year-old joined the team for the 2025 season but had a rough start, crashing and not finishing the opening race at the Australian Grand Prix. His struggles continued at the Chinese Grand Prix, where he finished in 16th place.

Is Liam Lawson getting fired? Will Yuki Tsunoda replace him?

Speculation about his future began last week, with rumours that Yuki Tsunoda could take over his spot. Tsunoda, 24, even expressed his willingness to seize the opportunity if it arose. A Dutch nereported on Tuesday that Tsunoda would "replace" Lawson and partner with Max Verstappen at Red Bull for the Japanese Grand Prix. Sources indicate a meeting was held in Dubai, where majority shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya lives.