Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty wish Virat Kohli as he retires from Test cricket

Virat Kohli officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. There had been reports suggesting that Kohli had emailed the BCCI to express his desire to retire, but the board reportedly asked him to reconsider his decision. Ultimately, Kohli shared his decision through an emotional post on Instagram.

Bollywood stars wish Virat Kohli as he retires from test cricket

Over the past few years, he faced a difficult period in the longest format of the game, with his performance declining since 2020. Although he made a notable effort in 2023, he struggled to produce consistent contributions.

Bollywood is taking to social media to share their wishes for Kohli's big move. Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty shared wishes for Virat on social media and Katrina Kaif, Kusha Kapila, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal showed their support by ‘liking’ Virat’s post.