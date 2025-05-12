Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty wish Virat Kohli as he retires from Test cricket

Virat Kohli officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. There had been reports suggesting that Kohli had emailed the BCCI to express his desire to retire, but the board reportedly asked him to reconsider his decision. Ultimately, Kohli shared his decision through an emotional post on Instagram.
Over the past few years, he faced a difficult period in the longest format of the game, with his performance declining since 2020. Although he made a notable effort in 2023, he struggled to produce consistent contributions.
Bollywood is taking to social media to share their wishes for Kohli's big move. Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty shared wishes for Virat on social media and Katrina Kaif, Kusha Kapila, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal showed their support by ‘liking’ Virat’s post.
Actor Ranveer Singh commented on Virat's post and said, “One in a Billion! 👑 Go well, King! ♥️🧿🙌🏽”. Vicky Kaushal shared Virat's post to his Instagram stories and wrote, “You did it your way and that way will try be missed. Congratulations on an incredibly inspiring test career and thank you for the memories Champ! @viratkohli" Vicky Kaushal also shared a tribute for Virat Kohli.
Actor Suniel Shetty posted a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “You didn’t just play Test cricket Virat…You lived it. You Honoured it, breathed fire, wore your heart on your sleeve and your passion like armour. The roar. The grit. The obsession. The Heart. Take a bow, champ. The red-ball rests, but your legacy races on.”
Virat made his Test debut in 2011 and played a total of 113 matches for India. During his career, he scored 9,230 runs with an average of 48.67, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His highest score, an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune, remains one of the most remarkable innings by an Indian batsman in modern cricket.
As the Test captain, Virat led India in 68 matches, securing 40 victories— the most by any Indian captain to date. Under his leadership, India rose to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings and reached two consecutive ICC World Test Championship finals. His proactive leadership, focus on fitness, and backing of fast bowlers helped transform India into a formidable team in the red-ball format of the game.