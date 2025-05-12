Virat Kohli net worth: Salary breakdown, brand deals and more

Virat Kohli officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. Rumours had circulated that Kohli had sent an email to the BCCI expressing his wish to retire, but the board reportedly urged him to reconsider his decision.
Ultimately, on Monday, Kohli shared his decision through an emotional post on Instagram. He had been experiencing a challenging phase in the longest format of the game over the past few years. His performance was in decline since 2020 and apart from a notable effort in 2023, he struggled to make significant contributions.
The 36-year-old cricketing icon, who debuted in Tests in 2011, shared his decision shortly after Rohit Sharma also retired from the longest format of the game. Both players had previously stepped down from T20 Internationals after India’s 2024 World Cup victory and are now focusing solely on ODIs. However, besides cricket Virat Kohli has also made some smart business and investment decisions which drives his huge net worth.
Virat Kohli’s net worth has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore, making him one of India's wealthiest celebrities.
According to Stock Gro, Kohli’s total net worth is estimated at Rs 1,050 crore. This figure includes earnings from Indian cricket contracts, brand endorsements, ownership stakes in various brands, and social media activities.
A significant portion of Kohli’s income comes from brand endorsements. He earns around Rs 7 crore annually from his contract with Team India and receives Rs 15 lakh for each Test match, Rs 6 lakh for each ODI, and Rs 3 lakh for each T20 game. Additionally, he earns approximately Rs 15 crore per year from the T20 league.
Kohli has invested in several startups, including Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, Sports Convo, and Digit, among others.
His endorsement portfolio includes over 18 brands such as Vivo, Myntra, Blue Star, Volini, Luxor, HSBC, Uber, MRF, Tissot, and Cinthol. He reportedly charges between Rs 7.50 crore and Rs 10 crore per advertisement shoot, with endorsements generating around Rs 175 crore annually.
On social media, Kohli commands high fees per post—approximately Rs 8.9 crore for Instagram and Rs 2.5 crore for Twitter posts.
He owns multiple brands, including One8, which encompasses a restaurant and athleisure line called Wrogn, focusing on luxury apparel.
Kohli’s real estate portfolio includes two homes: one in Mumbai valued at Rs 34 crore and another in Gurugram valued at Rs 80 crore. He also owns luxury cars worth Rs 31 crore.
Beyond cricket, Kohli has ownership stakes in a football club, a tennis team, and a professional wrestling team.