Virat Kohli net worth: Salary breakdown, brand deals and more

Virat Kohli officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. Rumours had circulated that Kohli had sent an email to the BCCI expressing his wish to retire, but the board reportedly urged him to reconsider his decision.

Ultimately, on Monday, Kohli shared his decision through an emotional post on Instagram. He had been experiencing a challenging phase in the longest format of the game over the past few years. His performance was in decline since 2020 and apart from a notable effort in 2023, he struggled to make significant contributions.

The 36-year-old cricketing icon, who debuted in Tests in 2011, shared his decision shortly after Rohit Sharma also retired from the longest format of the game. Both players had previously stepped down from T20 Internationals after India’s 2024 World Cup victory and are now focusing solely on ODIs. However, besides cricket Virat Kohli has also made some smart business and investment decisions which drives his huge net worth.