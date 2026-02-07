Ben stokes shares health update on Instagram: Picture shows his gruesome injury

He had trouble completing his bowling routine in the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2018 after sustaining an adductor strain during the game. As a result, he has found it hard to score runs in any of the games of the Ashes series, with England losing the series 4- 1.

Following the defeat of the Ashes, Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum, being the coach, were being heavily criticized. Ben has stated previously that he would be leading things through the next few years as his contract is until the end of summer. In his career, Ben has constantly suffered from injuries, including a double hamstring tear this year (2022). He had issues with shoulders prior to the match versus India, as well. Following knee surgery in 2023, Ben was also out of action for an extended period of time.

Despite recent challenges, Ben stays committed to his position as a test cricketer. He is set to resume play at the end of May when England begins preparing for a Home Test series against New Zealand. Stokes will not participate in this month’s Hundred auction to reaffirm his commitment to Red Ball cricket.