Ben stokes shares health update on Instagram: Picture shows his gruesome injury

After the conclusion of an injury while training last week, Ben Stokes is concerned about his health. He posted a picture with a swollen face, bruises, and puffiness under his right eye from being hit in the head by a cricket ball while practicing this week on Instagram. There is noticeable swelling under his right eye, a laceration on his cheek, and he has a piece of cotton wool stuffed up his nose to stop the bleeding. Stokes downplayed the injury and said, "You should see the state of the cricket ball,” included three laughing emojis.
Ben Stokes can breathe a sigh of relief, as he can recover soon and resume his training. He’ll likely need a couple of days to recuperate from the bumps and bruises inflicted on him. But is not expected to have suffered an injury requiring any extensive rehabilitation. The England test captain has had an incredibly rough run of injuries over the last two years, which is only exacerbated by this latest incident.
He had trouble completing his bowling routine in the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2018 after sustaining an adductor strain during the game. As a result, he has found it hard to score runs in any of the games of the Ashes series, with England losing the series 4- 1.
Following the defeat of the Ashes, Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum, being the coach, were being heavily criticized. Ben has stated previously that he would be leading things through the next few years as his contract is until the end of summer. In his career, Ben has constantly suffered from injuries, including a double hamstring tear this year (2022). He had issues with shoulders prior to the match versus India, as well. Following knee surgery in 2023, Ben was also out of action for an extended period of time.
Despite recent challenges, Ben stays committed to his position as a test cricketer. He is set to resume play at the end of May when England begins preparing for a Home Test series against New Zealand. Stokes will not participate in this month’s Hundred auction to reaffirm his commitment to Red Ball cricket.