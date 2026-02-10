First transgender athlete in Winter Olympics makes history ahead of Milan-Cortina 2026

Swedish freestyle skier Elis Lundholm will be the first transgender athlete in Winter Olympic Games. It has created global interest and controversy in an already contentious issue about inclusion versus fairness at the Olympic level. He will compete in 2026 at the Milan-Cortina Games. Elis Lundholm will be the first person to ever compete as an openly transgender person in the Winter Olympics.

IOC rules, scientific debate, and growing scrutiny on Elis Lundholm

The Swedish Ski Federation recently announced that Elis will be participating in Women's Freestyle Skiing according to the regulations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Inclusion for Elis Lundholm has been authorized under the IOC's 2021 "Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity and Sex Variations." The framework also includes a 10 principle approach to inclusion, allowing for the respective governing body for the sport to set the eligibility standards.