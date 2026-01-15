FIFA reveals most coveted matches as ticket requests hit 500 million

As the new year kicked off, it brought with it a surge of major global events, one of the biggest being the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Following the opening of ticket bookings, reports suggest that FIFA has received over 500 million ticket requests for the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Adding to the excitement, the global football governing body has also revealed the list of the most coveted matches for the tournament.

From Miami to Mexico City: The 5 most coveted FIFA 2026 matches

The ticketing window had opened back in Dec 11 and continued till Jan 13. In this span of a month reports suggest that FIFA has received 500 million tickets with 15 million requests made each day from all around the world. The association proudly admitted that this one has made history in the world of sports.

Writing about the same, FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement shared, “Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand – it’s a global statement. On behalf of FIFA, I would like to thank and congratulate football fans everywhere for this extraordinary response”.

Besides the host countries of the event the majority of the ticket requests came from Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.

With this surge of hype and fanbase FIFA has revealed the top 5 coveted matches for which the ticket requests skyrocketed for the World Cup includes the following:

Mexico vs. South Africa, in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11 Mexico vs. South Korea in Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18 Colombia vs. Portugal in Miami, Saturday, June 27 Round of 32 match in Toronto, Thursday, July 2 Tournament final in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, July 19

Fans will find out whether they’ve secured tickets starting February 5. FIFA confirmed that any oversubscribed matches will see tickets allocated by random draw, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable World Cup.