BCCI contract changes: Jasprit Bumrah faces a INR 2 crore pay cut; board tries for a resolution

The BCCI in its recent contract has made some changes regarding the annual pay scale of the cricketers. As a result of it, Jasprit Bumrah somehow has ended up in the middle of an unfair deal. He has reportedly faced a pay cut of INR 2 crore in the annual payment, and the board is currently reviewing the matter to ensure a fair compensation.
Recently in February, the BCCI has released the new Annual Player Contracts for Team India Senior Men and Senior Women for the 2025-26 season. As per the contract the cricketers are paid on the basis of which grade they belong to. The top-tier players in the men’s team who used to belong to A+ category have now been shifted to A grade this year.
Last year, A+ category players included Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. Now all of them have been demoted to A grade and the A+ grade has been totally removed. The main disparity that has been in the rise is the pay scale. Cricketer who were in the A+ grade would receive an amount of INR 7 crore per year, A grade: INR 5 crore per year, B grade: 3 crore per year and C grade earns INR 1 crore per year.
Now the demotion of the other players in the Grade A+ is understandable because Virat, Rohit and Jadeja have retired from one or two formats. Meanwhile, Bumrah’s demotion seems unfair since he is playing in all formats, and it is resulting in him losing out on INR 2 crore annually.
Responding to the matter a source told a news publication, “The board is trying to figure out how Bumrah can be compensated. It is understandable that it would be unfair to slash his fees from Rs 7 crore to Rs 5 crore. There are some other players as well who seem to have moved down a grade despite strong performances. There could be a revision in the valuation of the contracts”.
As of now no official statement has been issued for the resolvement of the situation and the contracts of certain other players like Axar Patel might also be revised.