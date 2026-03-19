BCCI contract changes: Jasprit Bumrah faces a INR 2 crore pay cut; board tries for a resolution

The BCCI in its recent contract has made some changes regarding the annual pay scale of the cricketers. As a result of it, Jasprit Bumrah somehow has ended up in the middle of an unfair deal. He has reportedly faced a pay cut of INR 2 crore in the annual payment, and the board is currently reviewing the matter to ensure a fair compensation.

BCCI to compensate Jasprit Bumrah on his recent annual pay cut of INR 2 crore?

Recently in February, the BCCI has released the new Annual Player Contracts for Team India Senior Men and Senior Women for the 2025-26 season. As per the contract the cricketers are paid on the basis of which grade they belong to. The top-tier players in the men’s team who used to belong to A+ category have now been shifted to A grade this year.

Last year, A+ category players included Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. Now all of them have been demoted to A grade and the A+ grade has been totally removed. The main disparity that has been in the rise is the pay scale. Cricketer who were in the A+ grade would receive an amount of INR 7 crore per year, A grade: INR 5 crore per year, B grade: 3 crore per year and C grade earns INR 1 crore per year.