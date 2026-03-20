An F1 car receives traditional Indian aarti ahead of the race in a viral video

It’s not just Indians, it seems the world took Parampara, Prathista, Anushashan way too seriously. In a recent fun turn of event, a video surfaced on the internet where a Red Bull F1 car was greeted with traditional Indian aarti before the race began and Indians all over went on a ‘what’ mode!
In a rare mix of cross-cultural moments, a recent clip quickly got the attention of the netizens. In the video, a Caucasian woman is seen performing the Indian traditional aarti of a Red Bull F1 car before it enters into the thrilling race.
Ahead of the puja, the car was garlanded with flowers and some nimbu-mirchi (lemon and chilli) was attached to protect it from the evil curse, the classic Indian belief! The woman then performed the sacred aarti, starting off by first putting on a tilak and then breaking a coconut for good fortune.
Onlookers, along with the team members, were seen watching as the rituals unfolded. Across social media, people are left truly awestruck by the beautiful blend of tradition and culture.
Comments flooded the posts with people applauding the whole cultural mix scene. One user wrote, “Most probably first in the world to do puja of a F1 car”. Another jokingly added, “Only nimbu mirchi can save a F1 car from spinning out its tires....hahaha”. Another added, “Ok to break the coconut like that is impressive”.
This ritual is deeply rooted in Indian traditions. Indians perform it to invite positive energy and to ward off evil before any endeavor they wish to succeed in. It is commonly done before buying vehicles like a car or bike, or before starting something new such as a business. And now, as the world becomes more connected, Indians take quiet pride in their traditions being embraced around the world.