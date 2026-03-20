An F1 car receives traditional Indian aarti ahead of the race in a viral video

It’s not just Indians, it seems the world took Parampara, Prathista, Anushashan way too seriously. In a recent fun turn of event, a video surfaced on the internet where a Red Bull F1 car was greeted with traditional Indian aarti before the race began and Indians all over went on a ‘what’ mode!

Cross-cultural moment: How was an Indian aarti performed for F1 car?

In a rare mix of cross-cultural moments, a recent clip quickly got the attention of the netizens. In the video, a Caucasian woman is seen performing the Indian traditional aarti of a Red Bull F1 car before it enters into the thrilling race.

Ahead of the puja, the car was garlanded with flowers and some nimbu-mirchi (lemon and chilli) was attached to protect it from the evil curse, the classic Indian belief! The woman then performed the sacred aarti, starting off by first putting on a tilak and then breaking a coconut for good fortune.

Onlookers, along with the team members, were seen watching as the rituals unfolded. Across social media, people are left truly awestruck by the beautiful blend of tradition and culture.