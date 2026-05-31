Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Schedule, timings, streaming details and predictions

Formula 1 heads to the iconic streets of Monaco for the sixth round of the 2026 season, kicking off the European leg of the championship as the sport moves into the summer calendar.
Widely regarded as the sport's premier event, the Monaco Grand Prix combines decades of history with the glamour and prestige that have made it one of the most recognizable races in motorsport.
Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli arrives in the principality with momentum on his side after claiming victory at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Italian has extended his lead in the drivers' standings over teammate George Russell to 43 points after Russell's race ended in retirement while leading.
With Monaco's narrow layout, unforgiving barriers, and sequence of tight corners, the battle for pole position is expected to be one of the most closely contested sessions of the season.
How to Watch
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports retains exclusive Formula 1 broadcasting rights for the 2026 season, with every practice session, qualifying, and race available live on Sky Sports F1. Coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
Fans without a Sky subscription can catch race highlights on Channel 4.
In the United States, all Formula 1 sessions are available through a dedicated F1 channel on Apple TV.
Monaco Grand Prix schedule (All times in BST)
Friday, June 5
Practice One: 12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m.
Practice Two: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 6
Practice Three: 11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m.
Qualifying: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 7
Monaco Grand Prix: 2 p.m.
Circuit de Monaco: The hardest F1 track?
The Circuit de Monaco is unique among Formula 1 venues, not just because many drivers call the principality home. It is also widely considered to be the most demanding tracks in racing. However, the race holds special significance for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, a Monaco native who grew up just steps away from the famous street circuit.
Leclerc famously learned to swim near the swimming pool section that forms part of the track and has enjoyed considerable success around Monaco, particularly in qualifying, where he holds the modern-era record for the most pole positions at the venue.
The Monaco Grand Prix has been a cornerstone of Formula 1 since the championship's inaugural season in 1950 and remains one of the sport's most prestigious events. Its combination of narrow streets, tight corners, elevation changes, and close proximity to barriers creates one of the most demanding challenges for drivers.
Overtaking opportunities are extremely limited on race day, which makes qualifying arguably the most important session of the weekend. Securing a strong starting position on Saturday can play a decisive role in determining the outcome of Sunday's race.