

1. Pop the Big Question on a Hot Air Balloon in Yarra Valley

Yarra Valley, near Melbourne, is a sought after destination among wine connoisseurs around the world. Surprise your partner or pop the big question with a special wine and cheese tasting experience aboard a hot air balloon as you fly over picturesque vineyards and sip the world’s best wine. Meet winemakers, create a signature wine for yourself to remember this special occasion, or take a private stroll around the vineyard, Yarra Valley offers endless opportunities to make it one of the most romantic experiences of a lifetime.

2. Go on a Michelin-starred dinner at Odette, Singapore

Set new #couplegoals with an exquisite dining experience at the iconic National Gallery of Singapore, where Chef Julien Royer serves Modern French cuisine with occasional Japanese flavours in the dreamy Michelin-starred restaurant, Odette. The highly acclaimed restaurant was added to the list of Michelin starred restaurants in 2019 and is a popular dining destination among the high heeled crowd of Singapore. The muted pink and grey interiors combined with Chef Royer’s signature creations make for an unforgettable experience.

3. Renew Vows on a Superyacht in Dubai

If you’re a couple who sets new #traveltrends on Instagram, this is what you should be doing this Valentine’s Day in the glamorous city of Dubai! Book a superyacht for yourself and your partner and experience the best of Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj al Arab. Get down on your knees to propose your partner (once again!) or renew your vows in the absolute luxury of a private yacht as a personal butler serves you choicest champagne and caviar.





4. Experience Balinese Commitment Ceremony

Make this Valentine’s Day extra special with a Balinese Commitment Ceremony wherein you celebrate love and lifelong commitment in a private setting on the beachfront. Picture this: pretty floral carpets leading to a beautifully set table on the beach wherein you say your vows (or renew existing ones!) in the presence of a priest and even receive a certificate for it!

5. Live the Private Island Life in the Maldives

If you’ve always dreamt of spending time alone with your partner on a remote island, the Maldives is the place for you. With luxury resorts built on private islands, the Maldives offers couples absolute privacy on balmy beaches, secret islands, and picturesque coves to plan a romantic experience. Plan a candlelight dinner on the beachfront or go on an island hopping spree, the Maldives surprises with its endless romantic opportunities.

(Curated by Pickyourtrail, a DIY platform for customised, travel itinerary planning)