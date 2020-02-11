Break away from the routine of giving flowers or box of chocolates and celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic getaway at the hills of Kodaikanal. Tamara Kodai has put together a specially curated experience for couples, including a special celebration menu in a romantic setting amidst nature at The Tamara Kodai.





Couples can choose from a variety of options including romance inspired afternoon high tea at Bistro 1845, which will include heart shaped scones, cookies and other love themed treats. The resort would also offer a candle light dinner with rich spread of delicacies at the La Providence or a private dining experience by the pool side exclusively for couples with dinner service in the room with a special Valentine menu. In addition, guests will be treated to Valentine’s Day movie screening at the banquet hall.