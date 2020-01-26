This Republic Day, Thomas Cook India is encouraging travellers to consider visiting destinations with a nationalistic sense of identity and history, which narrate stories of India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

India Gate, New Delhi

Standing tall on the Eastern edge of Rajpath is the historic India Gate, which is located nearly 2.3 km away from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is a War Memorial that registers the names of soldiers who lost their lives on the battleground during World War I and in the Afghan Wars.

The location turns into a picturesque scene on Republic Day as a mammoth parade begins from here. The three wings of the armed forces - the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force come together to showcase their strengths, skills and latest tanks, missiles and radars.

It is a must-watch experience and is bound to fill each individual with immense pride. If you missed the spectacle this time, try and be there next year!

Jallianwala Bagh, Punjab

Since time immemorial, Punjab has offered some of the mightiest and most fearless brave hearts, who have left no stone unturned when it came to fighting for their nation.

Jallianwala Bagh stands in the very place today to remind people about the heart-wrenching Baisakhi massacre that occurred in the year 1919. On paying a visit, one will notice the walls filled with gruesome bullet holes and sorrowful plaques.

Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad

The Ashram is set on the serene banks of the River Sabarmati and was once the modest dwelling of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The place provides a wealth of information about the life of the man who laid the foundation of ‘ahimsa’ and peace in the country.

One can walk through the property and witness the story of Bapu’s life with the help of some vintage photography and multimedia imagery. It has become a sought-after destination for those seeking peace, calmness and rejuvenation from their day-to-day hustles.

Chauri Chaura Shaheed Smarak, Uttar Pradesh

To honour the sacrifice of the martyrs who died during the non-cooperation movement, the Chauri Chaura Saheed Samarak was established. It is located in the Gorakhpur district, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The violence was so disheartening that Mahatma Gandhi had to pause the movement across the nation in February 1922. On the mighty walls of the monument, one will notice the names of unsung warriors who were hung during the historic incident.

Cellular Jail, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Cellular Jail or Kala Pani, located in Port Blair is a colonial prison that was established by the British to exile political prisoners to remote areas, to keep them secluded. Today, the jail has been transformed into a museum and a light-sound show is organised regularly.

It raises the interests of tourists as it creates an environment that reverberates with a real-time feel from the days of the past.

