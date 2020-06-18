Missing travelling? But still not sure about staying in a hotel? Here's a fun solution: Campervan Camps and Holidays India Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based start-up founded by Tiger Ramesh, has launched premium motorhomes, LuxeCamper. The company has partnered with small lodges, homestays and select campsites at exquisite destinations, for halting and camping. Currently, the company provides personalised travel experiences to locations in Karnataka only but plans to expand soon.

The vans are built using German engineering along with Indian intelligence. Each van has a living and sleeping areas designed within a compact space that can accommodate up to four people. They also boast a lounge at the rear-end that doubles up as a comfortable queen bed, and another motorised suspended queen bed at the front, a wardrobe and thermal controls for both heating and cooling

And if you've got food on your mind, these also come equipped with a fully functional kitchenette, that features an induction, stove and gas hobs, toaster, electric kettle, a microwave oven, fridge and freezer. Each camper van is powered by rooftop solar panels, so they use solar energy for charging the inverter batteries and powering the equipment, such as heating and cooling — energy-efficient and environment friendly!

The camper vans are fitted with a skylight, five bi-directional fans, hot/cold shower, modern toilet, two smart televisions, a Bluetooth music system, 4G Wi-Fi, 230V a/c power sockets and USB charging points. And if you're worried about your safety, it is fitted with 360-degree cameras, emergency exits, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, speed governor and a GPS tracker. And for when you're out camping the van also features an outdoor barbecue connection, an external shower and a bicycle rack.

As part of the initial trails offered, the company has tied-up for camping sites at locations such as Aanejari, Bandipur, Bheemeshwari, Hampi, Kabini, Kodagu, Kudremukha, Sadashivgad, Sakleshpur, Sakrebyle and Sitanandi.



Details: LuxeCamper.com








