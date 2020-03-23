As winter gives way to spring and finally, the scorching summer, most people can’t wait for a quick getaway during the season’s vacation.

For most families, a lot of thought goes into planning a summer retreat. Not only the place, but what’s on offer is also of immense importance when you travel with the whole family, especially children.

Singapore is one destination that offers something for everyone. While the Sentosa promises a fun time for all members of the family, it’s the younger members who especially enjoy the island’s activities a lot.

In Sentosa, one of the eternal favourites of Indian travellers is the Singapore cable car, Faber Peak and the award-winning multi-sensory night show, Wings of Time, all operated by the One Faber Group.

There’s much to explore in Sentosa and in case you are pressed for time, the bus ride across the sunny island will help you explore it within a few hours.

The island’s offerings are not limited to fun activities. In case you were planning a romantic evening with your spouse or bae, the cable car sky dining is a great option to explore.

Share a four-course meal while enjoying the lights and splendour of Singapore’s night sky. The cable car cut-outs are also a much sought-after selfie zone.

There’s also some great food that 1FG offers. Watch the sun set from Dusk, a restaurant and bar, perched on top of the Faber Peak. It offers panoramic views with some divine cuisine. There’s also the family dining option at Arbora Bistro.

While you eat, the children can enjoy the multimedia night show, Miraculous, created for the 45th anniversary of the cable car. You can also ring in the happiness bell placed here for some good luck.

Cable car: Gateway to Sentosa

Bird’s eye view

In fact, one look at the One Faber Group’s website will help you plan all the adventure and entertainment needs at Sentosa.

The cable car is not only a convenient way to travel throughout the island, but also enjoy a bird’s eye view of the entire island.

The website also offers a variety of packages to choose from, which includes other key attractions at Sentosa.

To make planning easier for Indian travellers, the One Faber Group has recently appointed Delhi-based ISA Tourism Pvt Ltd as its India market representative.

“Appointing ISA as our India representative will help us in reaching out to new, evolving travellers like young professionals, solo travellers and female travel groups. It will enhance 1FG’s brand awareness among the potential travellers from India,” said Patrick Lee of the group.

Another vital decision is the place of stay or the hotel, as it can make or break a vacation. In Sentosa, there are a number of hotels one can choose from.

The Far East Hospitality, a hospitality assets owner and operator, runs a number of hotels in Sentosa.

A view from the restaurant Dusk

A spot of shopping

“Placing children and families at the centre of any vacation, Village Hotel Sentosa offers an experience tailor-made for families and groups."

"A first of its kind in Sentosa, The Outpost Hotel Sentosa caters exclusively to adults. The services and amenities it provides have been carefully curated with couples and millennials in mind."

"The Barracks Hotel Sentosa offers old-school luxury, exquisite service and timeless charm,” said a spokesperson from the Far East Hospitality management.

“With a vast majority of the hotels in Sentosa positioned as luxury, we saw the opportunity to come in with a mid-tier proposition to cater to families and business travellers,” the spokesperson added.

While in Singapore, you can’t afford to miss the bustling city life. There’s much to explore in the Central Business District or Marina Bay Financial District.

There’s also Clarke Quay, Bugis and China Town — all close by to Orchard Road, the city’s shopping destination.

The Outpost Hotel

Nestled in a corner of the Orchard Road is the Orchard Rendezvous Hotel. So in case you are in the mood for some last-minute shopping, you don’t have to look far.

The famous ION Orchard Shopping Centre is just a five-minute walk from the hotel.

All the biggest brands are located at a stone’s throw distance from the hotel, which offers some spectacular views.

The best time to be at Orchard Road is during the weekend when the road comes alive with everyone unwinding at the pubs and bars.

The street is also dotted with a number of cafés and bistros, where you can rest, sip on a coffee and catch a bite to eat.

You can also cosy up with a book and some wine and watch the world go by in one of the busiest cities in the world, as the sun goes down.

The writer was in Singapore by invitation.

Village Hotel at Sentosa, Children's Pool

