Lindt, one of Switzerland’s oldest chocolatiers, is all geared up for the launch of Home of Chocolate, a 65,000-sq. ft. museum dedicated entirely to the history and production of chocolate.

While the museum, which will open its doors on September 13, has many highlights, one of the main attractions is the chocolate fountain. Said to be the largest in the world, it is 9 meters tall and is installed at the entrance of the building, in Kilchberg.

The chocolate fountain at Home of Chocolate

The space was conceptualised by Basel-based architects Christ & Gantenbein and houses a multimedia and interactive exhibition focusing on the history of chocolate, the process involved in turning a cocoa bean to a chocolate bar and more. The innovation lab is a scaled down version of a typical chocolate production facility.

Other features to expect are the world’s largest Lindt chocolate shop, a Lindt café, and a Lindt

Chocolateria for personalised chocolate creations.